Hospitalizations due to severe illness from COVID-19 are spiking to their highest levels in three months in Santa Barbara County as new COVID-19 cases also continue to climb.

As of Thursday, 25 county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, a number last seen in April as case rates recovered from the devastating winter surge.

Of the 25 hospitalized residents, five are being treated in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.

The majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are being treated at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to state data.

Over the past two weeks, active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have increased by over 400% with 271 cases now active, an increase that county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said could be linked to Fourth of July gatherings.

As of this week, testing positivity rates and COVID-19 case rates in the county clocked in at 5.1% and 6%, respectively, according to county data. Prior to the retirement of the state's tier system, these rates would have pushed Santa Barbara County back into the most-restrictive purple tier.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department last week resumed mask recommendations for all residents, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoor areas to limit spread of the virus.