A COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail that began in December and infected more than 270 inmates was cleared after cases were no longer detected at the facility, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Wednesday.
The outbreak began on Dec. 8 in a male housing dormitory unit at the Main Jail facility located on Calle Real and infected 278 inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Zick added that six of the inmates have been released, while 272 inmates have recovered from the virus.
Sheriff's officials worked closely with members of the Public Health Department and Wellpath medical contractors to safely care for the health of both the inmates and staff, according to Zick. Staff who enter the Main Jail are tested daily and coronavirus protocols for inmate intake screening will remain in place, she added.
Jail custody command staff have scheduled a meeting with Public Health officials in the coming days to discuss reinstating inmate visitation.
The timeline for the meeting will be shared as soon as it is available, according to Zick.