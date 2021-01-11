COVID-19 surges, deaths impacting all parts of Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly reported deaths spanning the county.

The Public Health Department reported 1,379 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 8 and 10, followed by an additional 450 cases on Monday for nearly 2,000 new cases over a four-day period.

The surge over the weekend was fueled by a record-high daily increase of 779 cases on Sunday, with the majority of cases coming from Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, according to county public health data.

A total of 21,767 COVID-19 cases now has been reported in the county, with an all-time high active case count of 2,704.

Along with expected cases from densely-populated areas like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe is seeing a daily case rate of over 120 cases per 100,000 people.

The South County unincorporated area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria is also seeing major surges, with daily rates of up to 80 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition to skyrocketing cases, the Public Health Department reported 12 deaths from the illness over the weekend, followed by two deaths on Monday.

Of the 12 deaths reported between Jan. 8 and 9, four individuals resided in Santa Barbara, three in Santa Maria, two in Orcutt, and one each resided in Lompoc, Goleta, and the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota areas.