The LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat site located at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closed by the California Department of Public Health, effective Feb. 2, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said.
Testing is recommended for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to the virus, and free testing sites are still available, said Matthew Higgs, Public Health Emergency Preparedness manager.
Tests are available at Santa Maria Health Care Center, 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria and at Lompoc Health Care Center, 301 North R St., in Lompoc.
Those who have difficulty accessing the internet or who need help placing an order can call toll-free 800-232-0233; hearing-impaired individuals can get help via a TTY line by calling 888-720-7489.
BQ.1.1 is the dominant strain of the virus in the county, but cases of the XBB.1.5 are increasing, the County Health Department’s Jan. 18 summary said.
As of that date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the level of COVID-19 in the county remains low and, in fact, the 44 new cases reported over the previous week represented a 14% decrease in the seven-day average.
However, County Health Department officials said the CDC figures underrepresented the actual number because the results of home tests are frequently not reported.
One death was reported in the prior week, according to the Health Department’s summary.
Hospitalized patients totaled 47, and of those, four were in intensive care units.
The county has recorded a total of 110,772 cases and 752 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic
Health officials are urging vaccinated individuals age 6 months and older to receive the updated bivalent booster by contacting their pharmacy or healthcare provider or visiting www.vaccines.gov to make an appointment.
Treatment is highly recommended and available free for high-risk individuals, age 12 and older, who have COVID-19 to prevent severe illness or hospitalization, Higgs said.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary healthcare provider to see if they should obtain treatment, he said.
For more information on additional telehealth options that may be available, individuals should contact their insurance providers, Higgs said.