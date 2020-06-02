You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 testing site relocating to Solvang Vets Hall on Friday
COVID-19 testing site relocating to Solvang Vets Hall on Friday

Solvang Veteran's Memorial Hall

Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall has been designated as the newest Santa Barbara County COVID-19 testing site. Appointments are available staring Friday, June 5.

Santa Barbara County Public Health has announced the relocation of its third COVID-19 testing site from Lompoc to Solvang's Veterans Memorial Hall. The site officially opens Friday, June 5 and community members can now make appointments.

The Lompoc site – which became the third testing site in the county after Santa Barbara and Santa Maria – had been established at Anderson Rec Center on May 5, according to a county health official, but did not bring in the appointment numbers anticipated, prompting the move.

"The state said if we were not fulfilling a certain amount of daily appointments, they would need to reallocate the site," said Santa Barbara County Heath Public Information Officer Jackie Ruiz. 

To remain in Solvang, the testing site must book at least 50% of the daily appointment capacity which consists of 132 slots, Ruiz said.

"If we can maintain daily appointment numbers by getting the word out, we'll be in Solvang until the end of June," she said.

The free test can be set up by appointment only and does not require ID. It consists of a sample collection through a 10-second nose swab that is then sent to and analyzed by Quest Labs. Within two to five days, patients can expect to receive a phone call from county health with a test determination.

COVID-19 community testing is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Optum Serve, and is available to the public Friday through Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing appointments can be made online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling toll-free 888-634-1123. The Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

