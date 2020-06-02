COVID-19 testing site relocating to Solvang Vets Hall on Friday

"If we can maintain daily appointment numbers by getting the word out, we'll be in Solvang until the end of June," she said.

The free test can be set up by appointment only and does not require ID. It consists of a sample collection through a 10-second nose swab that is then sent to and analyzed by Quest Labs. Within two to five days, patients can expect to receive a phone call from county health with a test determination.

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked Although Rolanda Cordero acknowledged she wasn’t experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, the Lompoc resident said she’d rather be safe than sorry.

COVID-19 community testing is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Optum Serve, and is available to the public Friday through Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing appointments can be made online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling toll-free 888-634-1123. The Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

