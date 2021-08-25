Three crashes killed four people, including a Solvang man, and shut down lanes on highways 101 and 154 for a time Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Two fatal crashes occurred minutes apart on the north- and southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Goleta, while the third crash on Highway 154 happened about seven hours later.
Both lanes of Highway 154 that had been closed from the roundabout at Highway 246 to Highway 192 were reopened about 2 p.m., according to Caltrans District 5. One northbound lane of Highway 101 that had been closed since the crashes was reopened about noon.
A 31-year-old Solvang man, whose name has not been released, was killed about 2:10 a.m. when his northbound 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided with another vehicle in the right-hand lane of Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road, the CHP said.
The crash sent the Hyundai swerving onto the shoulder before it came to rest between the two lanes, while the driver in the second vehicle fled the scene heading northbound.
American Medical Response personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene, the CHP report said.
The second crash happened about eight minutes later north of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road when a northbound Volkswagen crossed the dirt center divider and struck a Ford Expedition in the left southbound lane, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
A man driving the Expedition and his female passenger as well as the Volkswagen driver were extricated by County Fire personnel and were pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
CHP officers investigating the cause of the crashes, including the use of alcohol or drugs, are asking anyone with information about either collision to call the Santa Barbara Area CHP Office at 805-967-1234.
Then, both lanes of Highway 154 were blocked about 8:20 a.m. when a commercial bucket truck with a large cable spool on the back collided with a small sedan, which came to rest under the truck, according to County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
One person in critical condition had to be extricated from the sedan and was transported to a hospital, as were two others with minor injuries.