Crews battle fires across Central Coast as dry weather, strong wind advisories issued

Dry weather conditions and strong winds were reported Monday as crews battled several wind-driven vegetation fires that broke out across the Central Coast.

National Weather Service officials on Sunday issued red flag and fire watch warnings for the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Fire risk was considered extremely high levels along the coastline, inland and far inland areas for Monday and Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric's Fire Index Rating.

Crews responded to a fire, dubbed the Hutton incident, that broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the Santa Maria riverbed and burned approximately 8 acres before it was contained shortly before noon, according to officials.

A Santa Maria Fire battalion chief and engine, along with crews from Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Other incidents in the area included a vegetation fire near Price Canyon and Thousand Hills roads that broke out shortly before noon and was held to 1 acre, according to Cal Fire, along with a downed tree that was reported in the 1400 block of Sierra Drive in Santa Maria.

Farther south, a fire reported shortly before noon in a riverbed near South Mountain Road in Santa Paula grew to more than 170 acres before it was contained, according to Ventura County Fire officials.