Crews on Wednesday have contained a fire that broke out at a small farm store near Borega and Cherry Blossom lanes, just south of Nipomo, according to officials.
The fire was reported at the shop shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Borega Lane, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire officials said the shop, several farm implements and a couple piles of wood had burned.
Several emergency units responded, including water tenders, medics and fire battalions.
The fire was contained shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Up to 25 mph wind gusts were reported in the area shortly before the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.