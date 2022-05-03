050322 old fire

Crews extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, south of Orcutt, on Tuesday. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to officials. 

 Mike Eliason, Contributed

Crews have extinguished a brush fire that broke out along Graciosa Road, south of Orcutt, and burned about half an acre, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Dispatchers received a call of a brush fire at 2:02 p.m. near Highway 135, in the 7400 block of Graciosa Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Several fire units responded to the scene, including three County Fire engines and a battalion chief. 

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to Bertucelli, and no injuries or damage to structures were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

