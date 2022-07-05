Crews on Tuesday extinguished a vegetation fire that broke out on Vandenberg Space Force Base, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. near Mod and Umbra roads on the base and grew to about 20 acres, with wind pushing drift smoke towards Vandenberg Village, Lompoc and the Mission Hills area north of Lompoc, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said County Fire officials sent an engine, battalion chief and an Air Support Unit Copter 964 to assist with the fire.
Copter 964 returned to base at the Santa Ynez Airport shortly before 4:30 p.m. after reporting the fire was 95% contained, according to emergency broadcasts.