A vegetation fire on Saturday broke out east of Lompoc, along Avena Street, and burned approximately six acres and one structure before it was extinguished by crews, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
The fire was reported at about 2:34 p.m. in the 3100 block of Avenue Street, according to County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck. He added that initial reports indicated that a structure fire had spread to the surrounding vegetation.
Several fire personnel responded to the incident, including county fire department engines, a water tender, hand crews and investigators. Additionally, a Cal Fire air tanker dropped retardant on the western flank of fire, according to Safechuck.
Safechuck said forward progress on the fire was stopped at about 3:40 p.m. and was contained to three acres. Global positioning systems later indicated the fire burned 5.5 acres, according to Safechuck.
Dozens of fire crews remained on scene overnight from Saturday to Sunday, to ensure the fire was extinguished. Personnel are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Safechuck.