County Fire crews on Thursday extinguished a blaze that broke out inside of a recreational vehicle next to a house on David Road in Orcutt.

The fire was reported at 7:16 p.m. in the 800 block, where responding crews located a 32-foot vehicle with the interior fully engulfed in flames, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The fire did not extend beyond the RV and the house was not threatened, Bertucelli added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.