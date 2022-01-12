Crews on Wednesday extinguished a fire that broke out in a storage facility located on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria, according to officials.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:11 a.m. reporting a fire at the facility in the 2800 block of Skyway Drive, according to Santa Maria Fire Department officials.

Five Santa Maria Fire Department engines, one truck, a battalion commander, a police unit and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews located several storage units fully engulfed in flames and smoke but quickly put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.