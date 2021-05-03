You have permission to edit this article.
Crews extricate passenger after 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near Nojoqui Summit
Minor extrication was required to remove a passenger from a vehicle Monday after a two-vehicle collision along Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. along northbound Highway 101, just south of the Nojoqui Summit near Gaviota, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available. 

