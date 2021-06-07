Crews knocked down a structure fire that broke out Sunday at a winery on Foxen Canyon Road, just north of Los Olivos, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Demetria Estate winery and vineyard located in the 6700 block of Foxen Canyon Road, approximately 6 miles north of Los Olivos, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Crews arriving on scene located a fire in a warehouse, which had a residential unit attached.

Small brush fire breaks out at Lompoc federal prison A small vegetation fire broke out near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex before it was knocked down by crews on Friday.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the fire, knocking it down shortly after 2 p.m., although it wasn't immediately clear if the fire extended to the residential portion of the building, according to Bertucelli.

No injuries were reported.

The initial response from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department included four engines and a battalion commander, although the response was upgraded to include an additional engine with breathing support and a water tender, according to Bertucelli.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.