One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and seven others received citations for traffic offenses after passing through a vehicle checkpoint on North Broadway in Santa Maria on Friday.

The DUI/driver's license checkpoint was held in the 700 block of North Broadway from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee with the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau.

Two hundred and fifty vehicles were screened.

The checkpoint locations are based on data that show a history of crashes, with the primary purpose to promote safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to McGehee.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Santa Maria Police officials plan to hold another DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the coming months, McGehee added.