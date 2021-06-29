One driver was injured and another was arrested after fleeing the scene following a vehicle collision along Highway 101 near Main Street on Tuesday.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m., when a sedan heading southbound on Highway 101 struck the center divider near the Main Street onramp just before striking a pickup truck hauling wood, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One driver sustained minor to moderate injuries in the collision and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. The other driver, who wasn't identified, fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended, according to emergency radio traffic.

The collision resulted in front-end damage to the sedan and the truck landing on its driver's side, scattering wood and debris across the right-hand lane.

Santa Maria Police briefly closed the Main Street onramp and furthest right-hand lane shortly after 3 p.m., although they were both reopened shortly after 4 p.m., according to the CHP.

In addition, a Santa Maria Fire Department engine and battalion commander, and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.