A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after reportedly shooting another man, then barricading himself for hours at a residence on West Polk Street, according to officials.

Officers at about 11 p.m. Saturday responded to a 911 call of a man threatening another man with a gun at a residence in the 500 block of West Taft Street, where a shot was fired in their direction as they arrived on scene, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

A suspect holding a gun was spotted running from the location as police arrived. He was later identified as 20-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Magos, of Santa Maria.

An initial investigation revealed that Magos was in a dispute and allegedly shot a victim at least two times. The male victim, who was not identified, was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries at a local hospital and was released, according to Magallon.

When officers arrived on West Taft Street, they heard more gunshots and immediately evacuated nearby residences, according to Magallon.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's air support, Santa Maria Police SWAT and a K-9 unit searched for Magos, who was suspected of being armed. An emergency alert was sent around midnight, according to Magallon.

Police established perimeters near the Taft Street residence and along the 500 to 700 blocks of West Polk Street for several hours as the search helicopter hovered.

Magos was located at a residence in the 500 block of West Polk Street where he had barricaded himself. After several announcements from the SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, he surrendered and was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Magallon.

Magos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, witness intimidation and is being held on $1 million bail, according to records.

Two firearms were allegedly recovered during the investigation, which is being conducted by the Detective Bureau.