1 injured in shooting on North Depot Street in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the 200 block of North Depot Street shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. The person, who was not identified, was flown to Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

 Santa Maria Fire Department, Contributed

One person sustained moderate injuries in a shooting early Thursday on North Depot Street in Santa Maria.

City fire and police units responded to the 200 block of North Depot Street shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

A victim who was not identified was located and transported by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital for treatment, according to officials. 

The shooting remains under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Responders included a Santa Maria Fire engine and battalion commander, Police Department patrol unit and American Medical Response ambulance. 

