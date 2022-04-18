A person sustained a stabbing injury in the lower abdomen on East Prune Avenue in Lompoc Monday, and was later transported to a hospital in Santa Barbara, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue, according to scanner traffic.
Lompoc Police and medic units responded to the scene and located the victim with the stabbing injury.
CalSTAR was initially called to the scene but was unavailable and the victim, who was not identified, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ground ambulance, according to scanner traffic.
No further information was available.