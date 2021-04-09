You have permission to edit this article.
1 person sustains upper-body injury in Lompoc shooting on North G Street

  • Updated

One person sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body in a shooting Thursday that occurred on North G Street in Lompoc.

Lompoc Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 500 block alley between North G and F streets. Upon arrival, they located a victim, according to Cpl. Charles Scott. 

The victim, who wasn't identified, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, according to Scott. 

No information on a suspect or possible vehicle involved was released. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

