A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak that began earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The infected inmate was identified as being part of an outbreak that began on Nov. 5 in the West Module of the Main Jail located at 4436 Calle Real, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The outbreak has infected eight people.
Seven of the inmates have since recovered, leaving the jail with one active case, according to Zick.
Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Comm…
Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older will be able to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as early as April 12, county public h…
Santa Barbara County residents 50 years of age and older now are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccination site in Lomp…
The spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is continuing to slow, with the county's adjusted case rate dropping this week from 7.7 to 5.8 …
Coronavirus created a harrowing year in Marian Regional's ICU: 'You saw the best in people come out'
Every time registered nurse Kelly Stettmeier checks on a patient with a severe case of COVID-19, she must complete a complex "gowning" process…
The Santa Maria Bonita School District will initiate a return to in-person learning through a hybrid model in mid-April, with all grades expec…
Seniors in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District could begin learning on campus as soon as mid-April, under a reopening plan for hy…
Santa Barbara County's rates for new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations continue to follow an encouraging downward trend after …
As COVID-19 deaths began to peak in January, Arroyo Grande resident David Cuellar's world was rocked when three of his immediate family member…
Over 400 educators and classified school staff from across Santa Barbara County arrived Thursday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to receiv…
When Santa Maria resident Melissa Meza was hospitalized for COVID-19 last spring, her condition deteriorated to the point where she needed lif…
Changes are coming to Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the next week, as the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes its w…
Santa Barbara County began a new COVID-19 vaccination chapter this week as officials expanded access to agriculture, food, emergency and educa…
As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to educators, agriculture and food workers…
Santa Barbara County's elderly and Latinx residents continue to be impacted by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates compared to their population…
Community advocacy groups in Santa Barbara County are calling on Public Health officials to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a…
Severe weather conditions throughout the country have prolonged delays of Moderna vaccine deliveries to Santa Barbara County, causing nearly 2…
A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limi…
While Santa Barbara County moves closer to meeting state COVID-19 requirements for reopening schools, several logistical hurdles related to wi…
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is prepared to support the reopening of elementary schools by urging the state to grant an e…
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her…
Santa Barbara County passed the 30,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the Public Health Department reported 380 new COVID-19 cases o…
The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members on Saturday, with no appointment required, …
Around half of Santa Barbara County health care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have declined receiving any doses, county public hea…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
January was Santa Barbara County's deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 131 individuals dying from COVID-19 in the first 31 days of the y…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution si…
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
Outdoor dining and indoor salon operations no longer will be restricted in Santa Barbara County after state officials lifted the regional stay…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are growing more concerned about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the county, with offici…
Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials r…
A year ago, facing competition from the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise that had just opened a store in Santa Maria, locally owned Golden Don…
Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will pause all usage of a recent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment after state health offici…
Community members ages 75 and older in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties can get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, public …
Lompoc Valley Medical Center received an overwhelming surge of community members seeking vaccines last Wednesday after the hospital extended i…
As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…
FoodMaxx on South Broadway in Santa Maria closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 but reopened as usual Thursday after…
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
As Santa Barbara County homeless shelters like Good Samaritan in Santa Maria remain at capacity because of COVID-19 limits, staff are holding …
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
Public school districts in Santa Maria and Orcutt have had no choice but to further delay plans for returning to in-person learning once again…
With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose
An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county …
After submitting a request to the state this week to be excluded from the designated Southern California region — where dropping ICU capacity …
Hospital statistics on COVID-19 patients and answers to some questions about causes of death and testing numbers were delivered Dec. 8 in a re…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to s…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along w…
Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with dis…
Many of Santa Barbara County’s small-business owners say they are drowning in a sea of purple as the governor’s tightened COVID-19 restriction…
Rising COVID-19 case rates are keeping Santa Barbara County trapped in the state's restrictive purple tier for a second week, as state officia…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
On the morning of March 13, Phyllis Sabo visited her husband, James, at Marian Extended Care Center during one of their regularly scheduled vi…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 over the coming weeks, …
Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to…
With COVID-19 rates rising again in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are urging residents to continue seeking COVID-19 testing, e…
Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assis…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
Clerical and management workers make up the sector most responsible for driving Santa Barbara County’s surge in COVID-19 cases during the firs…
Students within the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will be required to Zoom into class more frequently this week under a new sch…
After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High…
The rate of new COVID-19 cases being reported each day has remained relatively flat in Santa Barbara County overall, representing a much bette…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further dis…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of …
While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherin…
A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accompl…
A new initiative was launched this week by a coalition of educators and health-care providers to break the back of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa…
An Orcutt couple has come up with an easier way to build a treat delivery system than one made internet-famous by a guy in Chicago, and they’v…
Following a severe coronavirus outbreak, skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute was declared COVID-free on Monday by the Santa Barbar…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
Around 30 parents and children from the Orcutt Union School District rallied on Wednesday afternoon to protest the district's recent decision …
As agricultural workers continue to have the highest COVID-19 case numbers in Santa Barbara County, workers who have tested positive and need …
Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeti…
Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college official…
For Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, the news that the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District would not be returning to in-person learning u…
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak…
Following seven months of closure with services mostly limited to online, community members once again will be able to browse books on the she…
Latinos, agricultural workers, 20-year-olds and the elderly have been affected by COVID-19 at levels disproportionate to their percentage of S…
A Tuesday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department permits the reopening of K-12 schools in the county and continue…
In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most dispro…
The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city h…