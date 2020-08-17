You have permission to edit this article.
11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Eleven inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases inside the facility to 36, according to a spokeswoman on Saturday. 

One inmate was tested and confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and had been housed adjacent to a person in a single cell who was infected but asymptomatic, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The positive case prompted the testing of 130 additional inmates in the surrounding modules on Saturday, which yielded 10 additional confirmed cases. The other 120 inmates tested negative. 

Inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus will be medically monitored while contact tracing and testing continues, according to Zick, who added that 29 inmates have contracted the disease from inside the jail, including 26 active cases, and seven who tested positive upon intake.

