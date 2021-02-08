13 arrested in Santa Barbara County human trafficking sting

More than a dozen people were arrested across Santa Barbara County during a four-day, statewide operation against human trafficking in January.
The operation, dubbed "Reclaim and Rebuild," took place from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28 and included the arrests of 12 sex buyers and one human trafficker, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who did not identify those arrested prior to press time.
Additionally, five potential human trafficking victims were connected to local resources by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office's Victim-Witness program.
The operation coincided with Human Trafficking Awareness Month and involved more than 90 law enforcement agencies across California, including the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force, which consists of the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara police departments; and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's and Sheriff's offices.
Statewide, police arrested at least 518 individuals for alleged crimes associated with human trafficking and rescued 87 juveniles, according to Zick, who added this is the seventh year of the operation.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking division was established in 2016 and received a $1.34 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The grant was renewed in 2020 with $1.2 million going to fund the task force over the next three years.
The grant funding provides investigative resources for detectives to proactively investigate and prosecute human trafficking cases, and enable victim advocates to provide critical services, according to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
