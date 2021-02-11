You have permission to edit this article.
13 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 2 sheriff's employees test positive for COVID-19

Thirteen Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and two Sheriff's Office staff, including a patrol deputy, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday. 

Two inmates recently tested positive for the coronavirus, including one during the intake screening process and another during the 14-day quarantine process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that one of the inmates has since been released.

Of the 13 inmates who tested positive, 11 were traced to an outbreak discovered inside the jail on Feb. 2. 

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020 is 209, including one death, and 173 who contracted the disease from within the Main Jail, according to Zick, adding that the total number of active cases is 46. 

Additionally, the total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 113, with 102 having recovered and returned to work. 

