15 San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Fifteen San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The 15 inmates who tested positive were discovered after more than 100 asymptomatic inmates were tested in response to an outbreak at the jail that started on Dec. 10, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris.
The California Department of Pubic Health defines an outbreak as three or more cases of coronavirus that are believed to be linked.
At least 20 inmates who tested positive may be connected to the outbreak, according to Norris.
Additionally, two inmates and one custody deputy not linked to the outbreak also have tested positive since Dec. 21.
Inmates who tested positive have been isolated and the affected housing units have been quarantined, according to Norris.
The new cases bring the total number of San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March to 34.
In addition, 21 sheriff's deputies have tested positive, including eight patrol and 13 custody deputies.
Regular staff and inmate testing will continue as the Sheriff's Office continues to work with County Public Health to manage the outbreak, according to Norris.
