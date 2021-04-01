17-year-old injured in shooting on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting that occurred Wednesday on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to the 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, where they received a report of shots heard, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but did not locate a victim at the scene.

As officers continued to investigate, police dispatchers received information about a shooting victim who had arrived at a residence in an unspecified location in the city.

Once police and medical personnel arrived at that location, they located the 17-year-old who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Magallon. Further investigation determined that the teen, who was not identified, was related to the call on South Lincoln Street.

The teenager was transported by ambulance, then flown to an area hospital for treatment. Magallon did not provide details about the teen's condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-929-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

