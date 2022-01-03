Two shooting incidents are under investigation by the Santa Maria Police, including one that injured a 17-year-old male Thursday, according to officials.

The first shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday near McElhany and Railroad avenues, where the juvenile sustained a gunshot injury and was treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Philip Dix.

Police detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation. Dix added that the SMPD is actively investigating the incident and seeking to talk with anyone who may have information regarding the shooting.

It's not known if the shooting is gang-related, according to Dix.

The second incident occurred Friday near the intersection of Juleston Drive and Atlantic Place.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection at 1:47 p.m., according to Sgt. Matthew Kline.

No injuries were reported. Following the shooting, Santa Maria Police tweeted the area was "safe and secure" at 4:49 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.