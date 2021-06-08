An 18-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested Monday in connection to the May shooting death of a 38-year-old man near the intersection of Curryer and Boone streets, according to police.

Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. May 30 to the intersection, where they located Rafael Santos Toribio, of Santa Maria, lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.