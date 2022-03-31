An 18-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the shooting death of a 37-year-old resident on North H Street in February, according to police officials.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 19 and located Maurilio DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Police and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.
Through an investigation, detectives identified Jorge Tafoya Jr. as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to officials.
Officials said detectives located Tafoya Jr. at a residence in the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue and he was taken into custody after negotiating a peaceful surrender.
Tafoya Jr. was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of murder. A bail amount wasn't listed.
A 37-year-old Lompoc man was identified last week as the person who was shot and killed on North H Street Feb. 19.