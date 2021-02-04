You have permission to edit this article.
18-year-old Lompoc man injured in shooting near Airport Avenue and North D Street

An 18-year-old man sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday near East Airport Avenue and North D Street. 

Officers responded to multiple reports near the intersection at about 10:45 a.m. and, upon arrival, located evidence of a shooting on the ground. They later found an 18-year-old male victim two blocks away suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

The victim, who was not identified, was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

An unknown male person of interest was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, according to Magallon, who added that it hasn't been determined if the shooting was gang-related. 

The shooting is the ninth to occur in Lompoc since the start of the year, according to Magallon. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has surveillance camera footage or information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341. 

