19-year-old man arrested after Lompoc Police locate loaded pistol with laser pointer
Lompoc Police arrested 19-year-old Reynauldo Hernandez after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm with a built-in laser sight Thursday. 

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm in public, according to Lompoc Police. 

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block alley of North K and L streets following a report of a person with a firearm shortly before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

When officers checked the area, they located Reynauldo Robles Hernandez of Lompoc inside of a vehicle that was parked in the alley. He was found with a loaded pistol with a built-in laser sight. 

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Lompoc Police Department's jail, according to Arias. 

