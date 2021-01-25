19-year-old man arrested after Lompoc Police locate loaded pistol with laser pointer

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm in public, according to Lompoc Police.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block alley of North K and L streets following a report of a person with a firearm shortly before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.
When officers checked the area, they located Reynauldo Robles Hernandez of Lompoc inside of a vehicle that was parked in the alley. He was found with a loaded pistol with a built-in laser sight.
Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Lompoc Police Department's jail, according to Arias.
