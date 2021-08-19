A 19-year-old Tanglewood man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday night near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads, just west of Santa Maria, according to police.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. just south of the intersection, about a mile and a half west of the Santa Maria Public Airport. Responders located the man in the road but declared him dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee.

During the investigation, police located a vehicle with a blown-out tire that was left on the side of the road just north of the intersection.

Investigators believe the car broke down and the victim, who has yet to be identified, was walking back to Tanglewood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, which fled the scene, according to McGehee.

A Mexican ID was located near the victim, and police believe that the man may have been visiting family or friends in the area.

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Bureau have been attempting to reconstruct the incident in the hopes of generating new information on the incident, according to McGehee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1201.