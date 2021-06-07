Two drivers were arrested on DUI charges and eight more received citations for driving on a suspended/revoked license during a Santa Maria Police DUI checkpoint held on Main Street from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The checkpoint was established in the 900 block of West Main Street from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

A total of 151 vehicles were screened.

Checkpoint locations are based on historical data of where crashes and DUI arrests have occurred the most. The primary purpose is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to McGehee.

1 driver arrested, 4 cited at Santa Maria Police DUI checkpoint on East Main Street One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and four were cited for vehicle violations at a Santa Maria Police DUI che…

The Santa Maria Police Department plans to hold another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in the coming months.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.