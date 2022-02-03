Two drivers sustained major injuries in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday on Highway 154, west of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before 6:30 p.m., 27-year-old David Romero of Lompoc was traveling westbound on Highway 154 in a 2003 Pontiac when he allowed his vehicle to drift into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a 2019 Honda driven by Joseph Person, 36, of Santa Barbara.
The left front of the Honda crashed into the left front of the Pontiac, leaving both drivers with major injuries. Both drivers were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following heavy extrication from their vehicles, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
A portion of Highway 154 near the collision site was closed for just over an hour as first responders worked to clear the scene.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the CHP which is conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact CHP Officer Joel Asmussen at 805-688-5551.