Two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of arson-related charges in connection to the fire reported at Joe Nightingale Elementary School last month, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a structure fire June 19 at about 3:30 p.m. at the elementary school, located in the 200 block of Winter Road, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
Eliason said the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but damaged an older, unoccupied portable classroom unit. The fire did not extend into another structure and no injures were reported, he added.
Through an investigation, fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set and identified two 14-year-old juveniles, whose identifies weren't released due to their ages. Investigators will refer the juveniles to the County Probation Department for violations of arson, burglary and vandalism, according to fire officials.
The unit was previously used as a teacher's lounge and small group activity space, according to Orcutt Union School District Superintendent Holly Edds. She said the fire was unlikely to disrupt next year's school operations.