Two males sustained gunshot wounds to the leg in two separate, gang-related shootings in Lompoc on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a police spokesman. 

The first incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North N Street for a report of multiple shots heard, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

Upon arrival, officers located bullet casings on the ground and through an investigation, located a male who had been shot. The victim was treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center for a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Arias. 

The second shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North K Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and another male who had been shot in the leg. Arias said the man was treated at a Lompoc hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury. 

Both shootings are under investigation and no suspects have been identified. The shootings do not appear to be connected to each other but do appear to be gang-related, according to Arias. 

Lompoc has recorded 52 shootings in the city since Jan. 1, according to Arias. 

