A 20-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Saturday on attempted murder charges after two men sustained gunshot injuries on North M Street.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North M Street and located a 35-year-old male with a single gunshot wound, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Officers provided first aid until other emergency responders arrived and transported the injured male, who wasn't identified, to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

An additional victim — 31-year-old male, who wasn't identified — also sustained a gunshot wound and arrived at Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room with a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Magallon.

Police located Rafael Vivanco a few blocks away and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to Magallon. After Vivanco's arrest, police allegedly located a firearm in his possession.

Vivanco was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.