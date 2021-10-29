Two men were injured in a shooting Thursday on South Curryer Street, followed by a second shooting hours later on North Thornburg Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The first shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Curryer Street, where officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon. One victim told police they saw a handgun, Magallon added.

One man was transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, while the other man was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR. Neither of the victims were identified.

One man was released from the hospital, while the other was listed in stable condition, according to Magallon.

Detectives and crime lab technicians were called to investigate the scene, according to Magallon, who said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

A little more than three hours, at about 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police officers were called to a second incident in the 1400 block of North Thornburg Street.

Upon arrival, police did not find any victims but located evidence of a shooting, according to Magallon.

Both shootings are under investigation, although Magallon said there is no evidence at this time that they are related. Detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.