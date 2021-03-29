You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 1 sheriff's deputy test positive for COVID-19

2 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates, 1 sheriff's deputy test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The two inmates tested positive during the inmate screening process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that one inmate has since been released while the other inmate is being housed in an area of the jail separate from the general population. 

The deputy who tested positive brings the total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 118. 

The total number of inmates who have tested positive is 215, including 41 who tested positive during the intake screening process, 174 who became infected inside the facility and one death, according to Zick. 

Coronavirus: Impact, response to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News