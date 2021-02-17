You have permission to edit this article.
2 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates,1 staff test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday. 

The two inmates tested positive during the jail's intake process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Additionally, 19 inmates from a recent outbreak at the jail have recovered, leaving 27 active cases of the disease inside the Main Jail. 

The total number of sheriff's employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 114 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 106 having recovered and returned to work, according to Zick

A total of 211 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 38 testing positive upon intake, 173 contracting the disease inside the facility and one death. 

