2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, 3 jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Two Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputies and three jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.

The first custody was confirmed positive on Thursday after taking a test on Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who said the deputy last worked on Dec. 8 and developed symptoms on their days off.

The second custody deputy did not show any coronavirus symptoms but tested on Sunday, with results coming back positive on Wednesday, which is when the deputy last worked.

Both custody deputies consistently wore masks while at work, according to Zick.

A total of 59 sheriff's employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 48 of them having recovered and returned to work.

The three inmates tested positive during the jail's booking process recently. At least one inmate was known to have the virus prior to intake on Wednesday and was released within a few hours due to Emergency Rule 4, which sets $0 bail amounts for low-level offenders, according to Zick.

Additionally, the second and third inmates also tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process and each are being housed in negative air pressure housing areas, which are separate from the general population. It's not clear when these two inmates were booked.

The three inmate infections are not related to the two custody deputy infections, according to Zick.

