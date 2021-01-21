2 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, 5 inmates test positive for COVID-19

Five Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and two sheriff's deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

Two inmates recently tested positive for the coronavirus during the intake screening process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Additionally, three inmates were already in quarantine when their subsequent tests came back positive for the coronavirus after they were exposed to infected inmates.

The total number of active coronavirus infections among inmates at the Main Jail is 38, and a total of 159 infections has been recorded since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The two sheriff's deputies who tested positive for the coronavirus include a custody deputy and a patrol deputy, who were confirmed positive earlier this week, according to Zick, adding the total number of Sheriff's Office employees to test positive for the disease is 99.