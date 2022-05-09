A man and woman sustained major injuries early Sunday when they were ejected from their vehicle when it lost control and rolled over into a ditch near Highway 135/Broadway and Miller Street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 1:30 a.m. and located the vehicle on its roof in a drainage ditch next to the road, according to the SMPD.
Officers located both the man and the woman, who were not identified, lying in the vegetation a short distance away from the road, just south of Miller Street and Broadway/Highway 135.
Both the vehicle occupants were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center via American Medical Response ambulance, although the female was later airlifted to a hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the SMPD.
A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle appeared to be traveling northbound on Highway 135, north of Waller Park, when the vehicle lost control and left the roadway for an unknown reason.
The SMPD is requesting the public's assistance with the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 805-928-3781.