2 weekend shooting incidents under investigation in Lompoc

Lompoc Police officials are investigating two separate but apparently unrelated shooting incidents that occurred Saturday, including one in which a suspect fired several bullets toward a crowd of people.
The first shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets, and the second was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.
No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified in either incident.
The suspect in the second shooting fired several shots toward the crowd, although nobody was struck, according to Agustin, who added nearly a dozen bullet casings were retrieved at the scene.
Lompoc Police detectives are asking for information and seeking any surveillance video footage of the incidents. To offer help, contact detectives at 805-875-8159.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of North X Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1;26 p.m., Jonathan Trejo, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of East Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of Berkeley Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of South J Street.
Monday, Jan. 4
INCIDENT — At 6:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Lemon Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Cody Seay, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of North Third Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide; assault with force, with possible great bodily injury; battery on a police officer; and a probation violation.
Sunday, Jan. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Birch Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of West Maple Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 2
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of South K Street.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jessica Saenz, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer and shoplifting.
Friday, Jan. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North First Street and resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Dec. 31
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of South J Street.
ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 54, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, personally inflicting great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
INCIDENT — At 3:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Coleman Drive.
INCIDENT — At 2:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 400 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of Newport Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of North Poppy Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South J Street and West Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:08 a.m., Danny Alvarez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Fourth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Joel Sletten, 42, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and violating a protective court order.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West College Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Airport Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 28
INCIDENT — A 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in San Luis Obispo.
Sunday, Dec. 27
ARREST — At 5:43 p.m., Savannah Valdez, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of West Maple Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a warrant.
Saturday, Dec. 26
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 100 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North U Street.
ARREST — At 6:23 p.m., Luis Cong, 38, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of violating a protective court order and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.
Friday, Dec. 25
INCIDENT — At 1:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North H Street, which resulted in the driver being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 5 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Clemens Way.
Thursday, Dec. 24
INCIDENT — At 10:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a DUI in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Poppy Street.
ARREST — At 5:46 p.m., Hal McDaniel, 35, was arrested near the intersection of North F Street and East Laurel Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
Monday, Dec. 21
INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 900 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Dec. 19
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 8:28 p.m., Noah Dehavilland, 19, was arrested in the 3400 block of Via Dona and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Friday, Dec. 18
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East North Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:25 a.m., Lauren Novembri, 45, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run, causing death or injury; and probation violations.
ARREST — At 11:01 a.m., Elpidio Osuna, 40, was arrested in the 700 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and willful cruelty to a child.
ARREST — At 11:19 a.m., Adam Hall, 46, was arrested near the intersection of South C Street and University Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, driving on a suspended license and probation violations.
Thursday, Dec. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Adrian Richey, 27, was arrested at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s station in Tampa, Florida, on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and warrants.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the intersection of North M Street and West College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:36 a.m., Samuel Mendoza, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and trespassing.
Monday, Dec. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 13
ARREST — At 5:32 a.m., Angel Aguirre, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Dec. 12
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South U Street and West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:37 a.m., Christopher West, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with additional force.
ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Carlos Guzman, 32, was arrested at Lompoc City Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and DUI.
Friday, Dec. 11
INCIDENT — At 5:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a call for a battery in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 10:34 a.m., Michael Stewart, 27, was arrested near the intersection of East Central Avenue and North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:39 a.m., Jesus Rodriguezchavez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to arson, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, attempting to commit a crime while on bail and illegally being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 2200 block of Gaviota Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Nicholas Davis, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Spokane, Washington, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to sending obscene material to a minor, distributing a private photo or recording of private intimate parts to cause distress, and invasion of privacy with a camcorder.
Saturday, Dec. 5
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Hancock Drive.
ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Angel Fernandez, 32, was arrested at the Lompoc Police headquarters located in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 5:42 p.m., Paul Purter, 20, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting an officer with additional force and obstruction.
Friday, Dec. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.
Thursday, Dec. 3
INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement near the 100 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Ramon D. Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, domestic violence, battery against a police officer and probation violation.
Monday, Nov. 30
INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of West Pine Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Nov. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
Saturday, Nov. 28
INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of Commerce Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
ARREST — At 5:44 p.m., Mehrnaz Raissi, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Sirius Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, domestic violence and witness intimidation.
Friday, Nov. 27
INCIDENT — At 4:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 300 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Nov. 26
INCIDENT — At 5:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1400 block of Calle Primera.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South O Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 8:16 a.m., Eugene Barker, 53, was arrested in the 1400 bock of Stubblefield Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of North First Street.
ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Sara Salcedo, 30, was arrested in the 7200 block of Bassano Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
Monday, Nov. 23
ARREST — At 9:43 a.m., Jazmin Morenopaniagua, 25, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North G Street and East North Avenue, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Sunday, Nov. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 300 block alley of North J and K streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North D Street and East Pine Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:05 p.m., Hector Lara, 29, was arrested in the 600 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, grand theft, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and various previous charges.
Saturday, Nov. 21
INCIDENT — At 7:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 1100 block of West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of North W Street.
Friday. Nov. 20
INCIDENT — At 9:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person urinating in public in the 400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 am., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injury in the 900 block of East Bush Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Fabian Cortez, 33, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and probation violations.
Thursday, Nov. 19
INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — 10:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENET — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in Ventura.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Central and Floradale avenues.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Carlos Sandoval, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Central and Floradale avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Monday, Nov. 16
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Sunday, Nov. 15
INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Oak Avenue and North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
Saturday, Nov. 14
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 13
INCIDENT — At 10:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in an unspecified location in Santa Maria.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North V Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North M Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 8
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:27 p.m., Guillermo Villa, 33, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Saturday, Nov. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Friday, Nov. 6
INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Bryan James Getman, 30, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Highway 1 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim and rape by force or fear.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Barton Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Guava Avenue and North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 9:53 a.m., Dustin Parker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, violating a domestic violence protective order and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.
Monday, Nov. 2
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
Sunday, Nov. 1
INCIDENT— At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area West Maple Avenue and North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Oct. 31
INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West North Avenue and North O Street.
ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Daylan James Isaacs, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery; assault with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance for sale; first-degree burglary; and committing a felony while using a firearm.
Friday, Oct. 30
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Desiree Lopez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; battery with serious bodily injury; false imprisonment; assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.
Thursday, Oct. 29
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of West Barton Avenue.
ARREST — At 6:32 p.m., Ruben Pacheco, 24, was arrested at Santa Barbara County Jail and booked into custody at the Lompoc Police Department's jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Oct. 26
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 25
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 24
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Thursday, Oct. 22
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
