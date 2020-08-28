You have permission to edit this article.
21 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-one inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 after they were exposed to a single inmate who was previously confirmed to have the disease, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Friday. 

The inmates were part of a group of 66 who were exposed to the inmate on or before Monday, resulting in them getting tested, according to Lt. Brad McVay. 

Of the 21 who tested positive, two had coronavirus symptoms and were moved to negative air flow cells. 

The remaining positive inmates, who were asymptomatic, are being housed together in a contained area of the jail and are being medically monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, according to McVay. 

The 45 inmates who tested negative for the coronavirus will be retested in a week. 

Of the 63 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 56 contracted the disease inside the facility, according to McVay. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

