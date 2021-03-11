21-year-old Guadalupe woman identified in fatal vehicle collision near Gaviota Tunnel

A 21-year-old Guadalupe woman killed Wednesday in a rollover collision along Highway 101 was identified by sheriff's officials Thursday.

Gloria Ashley De Nova Morales was driving her 2007 Lexus southbound near the Gaviota Tunnel around 6:45 a.m. when she allowed her vehicle to travel onto the shoulder and down a dirt embankment before colliding with a tree, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

Morales, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died on scene. Heavy extrication was required to remove her from the vehicle, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and Morales was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to Rogers, who said the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.

