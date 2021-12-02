A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Lompoc on Monday was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday and transported back to Lompoc to face charges, according to police officials.

Daniel Birdsell, 21, was located by Oceanside Police and arrested on suspicion of the shooting death of Jordan Savard in the 200 block of South Third Street, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Birdsell was subsequently booked into Lompoc Police Department's Jail, with no bail amount listed.

The arrest stems from the shooting that was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday. Medics attempted to render life-saving aid to Savard, but he died while in transit to the hospital, according to Arias.

A motive for the shooting wasn't released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.