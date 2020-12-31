You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22 San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates, 1 custody deputy test positive for COVID-19

22 San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates, 1 custody deputy test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-two San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday. 

Twenty-one of the inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus are linked to an outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail that began on Dec. 10, according sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris. 

The 21 new cases bring the total number of inmate coronavirus infections linked to the outbreak to 41. 

Eighteen of the new coronavirus cases are linked to a dorm setting where infectious spread is common, according to Norris. 

The new cases were discovered by jail staff as a result of the ongoing testing of inmates due to the outbreak, according to Norris. 

Additionally, one inmate, and the custody deputy, tested positive for coronavirus, although their infections weren't linked to the outbreak. 

Since March, when the pandemic was declared, the coronavirus has infected a total of 56 inmates and 22 Sheriff's deputies, including 8 patrol and 14 custody deputies. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News