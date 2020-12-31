22 San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates, 1 custody deputy test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-two San Luis Obispo County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Thursday.

Twenty-one of the inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus are linked to an outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail that began on Dec. 10, according sheriff's spokeswoman Grace Norris.

The 21 new cases bring the total number of inmate coronavirus infections linked to the outbreak to 41.

Eighteen of the new coronavirus cases are linked to a dorm setting where infectious spread is common, according to Norris.

The new cases were discovered by jail staff as a result of the ongoing testing of inmates due to the outbreak, according to Norris.

Additionally, one inmate, and the custody deputy, tested positive for coronavirus, although their infections weren't linked to the outbreak.

Since March, when the pandemic was declared, the coronavirus has infected a total of 56 inmates and 22 Sheriff's deputies, including 8 patrol and 14 custody deputies.