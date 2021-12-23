Twenty-two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began in the facility earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Thursday.

The inmates who tested positive were identified through follow-up testing that has been ongoing since an outbreak was detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail's male dormitory housing area located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, according to Lt. Rob Minter.

The infected inmates were identified after the Sheriff's Office's Dec. 21 update on the outbreak, which has infected a total of 81 inmates, with 76 active infections.

Of the 76 active infections, 72 inmates are not showing symptoms, according to Minter. Five inmates have recovered and no infected inmate has required hospitalization, he added.

All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors. Officials will continue to provide updates on the outbreak as more information becomes available, according to Minter.